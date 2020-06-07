John departed this life peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in New Haven CT. on November 9th 1940. He was predeceased by his parents J. Henry Smith and Eleanor (Cox) Smith and his only brother Donald Smith. He leaves to mourn his memory his wife of 51 years Violetta (Wormley) Smith, two sons John Henry Smith III and his wife Tori (McDonald) Smith, and David Anthony Smith and his wife Kristin (Vernotzy) Smith. He also leaves 4 FANTASTIC grandchildren; John IV, Jayden, Isaiah, and Sydney.John attended New Haven schools and graduated from Hillhouse high school. He graduated from South Central Community College (Gateway) in 1977 earning an associate degree in business. John served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969. He worked at SNET for 24 years. While working there he helped to mentor many teenagers while volunteering for Junior Achievement. John was also a member of the American Legion (Post 187). He held many positions moving up to Dept. Vice Commander in CT.John moved to Wallingford, CT. in 1974. He coached his sons in Yalesville Little League and Wallingford Soccer. He was a Cub Scout Leader of Pack 24 for may years. He was a member of the Wallingford Town Ethics Board and Memorial and Veteran's Day committees. He was Committee Chairman, Parade Marshal, and also the Keynote speaker at the Veteran's Day Ceremony on November 12th, 2016. He was a member of Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ. He was a Deacon, on the church council, and on the Christian Education Board where he enjoyed teaching youth Sunday School for may years.In his free time John enjoyed golfing, bowling, and trips to the flea market and tag sales. The most important thing to him was spending time with his family. He glowed with pride when he spoke about his sons and grand children. His warmth and broad smile would brighten any room he entered. When asked how he was doing, his trademark response was, FANTASTIC!