John Herbert, 86, of Camden, SC (formerly of Meriden, CT), husband of the late Virginia (Davidovich) Herbert died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.
John was born in Coaldale, PA on June 28, 1934. He was the son of Maxim and Anna (Lorchak) Herbert. He had resided in Meriden since 1958 before moving to South Carolina in 2008. He graduated from Coaldale High School where he was a member of the football team. John loved telling people about his exploits as the team's punter and how he once had a 60-yard kick... which went 30 yards straight up and 30 yards straight down.
Mr. Herbert was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 33 years in the sheet metal department, retiring from there as a supervisor. John thoroughly enjoyed his second career as a bus driver for the Meriden Senior Center. He loved driving the center's minibus through downtown, making many friends along the way, retiring for the last time in 2008.
John served with the US Army after graduating high school. He was a parishioner of S.S. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church and served on the parish council. He was a longtime member of the church's Brotherhood Society, serving many years as its president. He was also a parishioner of Holy Apostles Orthodox Church in West Columbia, SC.
He was also a member of the following: Meriden Aerie #720 Fraternal Order of Eagles; Meriden Elks Lodge #35; and Meriden Pony League baseball coach of Bob's Garage, winning the championship in 1975 and serving as league president in 1976.
John is survived by his son, Jack Herbert of Sun Prairie, WI; his daughter, Cheryl Lyons (Michael) of Camden, SC; and his son, Ted Herbert of Meriden, CT; his grandchildren, Marisa Poccia of Charlotte, NC; and Nicholas Poccia (Dawn Hiller) of Southington, CT; his sister, Mildred O'Shura of Sellersville, PA; and his brother, Simon Herbert (Matesy) of Hammonton, NJ. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and by his godsons, Dan Herbert of Hammonton, NJ and Tom Herbert of Saratoga, PA; and Greg Hayda of SC., his UCONN husky buddy/nephew, Wayne Davidovich of Killingworth, CT; special niece, Michie Bollick of Spanaway, WA; and his longtime dear friend, Irene Zavednak of Middletown, CT.
He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; his brother, Joseph; and sisters, Helen, Mary, Olga (Macalush), and Sophie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10AM at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Westfield Road in Meriden with Fr. Joshua Mosher officiating. Family and friends may call at S.S. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 54 Park Street, Meriden, CT on Friday, September 25 from 4PM until 7PM with a funeral vigil at 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to S.S. Peter & Paul Endowment Fund, 54 Park Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com