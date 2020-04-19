|
John J. Corcoran, 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his devoted wife and five children on April 15, 2020.
Jack, as he was known, was born in New Haven, CT on January 24, 1930 to proud Irish immigrants, John and Ella Kinsella Corcoran. Raised in New Haven, Jack enlisted in the Navy in 1949 and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Block Island during the Korean War. He married Carol Keevers on April 21, 1951 and they moved to Wallingford in 1953 where they raised their family. Jack entered the insurance business with Aetna Life and became Connecticut State Manager for several companies before opening his own Agency. Jack treasured the 30 winters he and Carol spent at their condo on Hutchinson Island, Stuart, Florida where they shared many close friendships and enjoyed their time together in retirement. He was a long-time communicant of the Church of the Resurrection and Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Jack always considered himself a very lucky man to have lived such a wonderful life but it was much more than luck that made his life wonderful; it was his honor, integrity, loving marriage, healthy and happy children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Carol of 69 years, Jack is survived by his five children: John Corcoran (Debbie), Colleen Feeney (David), both of Wallingford. Kerry Corcoran Chaconis (Nick) of Cheshire, Kristin Corcoran Merritt (Michael) of Marietta, Georgia, and Neil Corcoran (Pam Holly) of Fairfield. "Papa Jack" is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Matthew, Patrick, Erin and Collin Feeney, Kate Corcoran, Jennie Chaconis Broomfield, John and Nora Merritt, Ella, Clare and Jack Corcoran. Five great-grandchildren: David and Penelope Boyd, Ethan and Emma Broomfield, and Emma Feeney. He is also survived by his brother Daniel of Danbury and a special cousin Sean Corcoran of Ennis, Co Clare, Ireland. Besides his parents Jack was predeceased by his infant grandson Joseph Holly Corcoran and his brother Gerald Corcoran of Cheshire.
Immediate funeral arrangements will be private. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date to celebrate Jack's life. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
If you wish, a donation in Jack Corcoran's honor may be made to: The Sisters Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492, or to The Franciscan Home Care and Hospice 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, Connecticut. 06450
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 19, 2020