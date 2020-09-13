Jack was a gifted Irish Catholic gentleman who helped all of us with Irish roots to be a little more proud of that heritage. Grounded in the eternal verities, gently by example, he made life, for his family and for all of us, seem richer and more manageable, with a vision that opened vistas of life's best possibilities. His legacy is as big as he was himself. Our sympathies to Carol and to the rest of the family on your loss.

Michael Gannon