John J. Corcoran, 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his devoted wife and five children on April 15, 2020.
SERVICE UPDATE: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 am directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, (Due to COVID-19, precautions will be followed and masks are required). Committal services were previously held in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. If you wish, a donation in Jack Corcoran's honor may be made to: The Sisters Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492, or to The Franciscan Home Care and Hospice 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, Connecticut. 06450 www.wallingfordfh.com