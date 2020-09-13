1/1
John J. "Jack" Corcoran
1930 - 2020
John J. Corcoran, 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his devoted wife and five children on April 15, 2020.

SERVICE UPDATE: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 am directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, (Due to COVID-19, precautions will be followed and masks are required). Committal services were previously held in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. If you wish, a donation in Jack Corcoran's honor may be made to: The Sisters Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492, or to The Franciscan Home Care and Hospice 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, Connecticut. 06450

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Wallingford Funeral Home
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
April 24, 2020
To the entire Corcoran family my Heartfelt Sympathy. I really enjoyed working with Jack, he was always kind to me. A great man! May he rest in peace, and your beautiful memories help you through this sad time. God Bless You All! Patty Matos
Patty Matos
April 24, 2020
Jack was a gifted Irish Catholic gentleman who helped all of us with Irish roots to be a little more proud of that heritage. Grounded in the eternal verities, gently by example, he made life, for his family and for all of us, seem richer and more manageable, with a vision that opened vistas of life's best possibilities. His legacy is as big as he was himself. Our sympathies to Carol and to the rest of the family on your loss.
Michael Gannon
April 24, 2020


Rest in peace, Jack. Dan and Arline and families
dan corcoran
April 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of John's passing. I've lost both my parents just these past two years... i feel your sadness. thoughts and prayers
Chris Hutchinson
Friend
April 22, 2020
Sending deepest sympathy wishes to Carol and all the Corcoran family. I worked for (he would say"worked with") Jack before I had children and Jack was always a delight to work for - dedicated to his job and his family. Jack made me realize what is important in life and to be thankful every day. I know he lived the good life with his family beside him. Sending love and hugs Mary-Ann White
MaryAnn White
Coworker
April 21, 2020
My Condolences to Your Family.
john scafarieiio
Coworker
April 21, 2020
Condolences to The Corcoran Family.
john scafarieiio
April 20, 2020
JohnJr. and Debbie: My condolences. Reading his Obit, really tells a story of a Father who lived a wonderful and productive life to his family, country, and town. Hold those memories close. My condolences to the rest of the family.
Fred Proctor
April 20, 2020
My condolences to the entire family.
Jean Abbate
April 20, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. I feel very fortunate to have known Jack, such a warm, gentle soul. My prayers are with you all.
Noelle Holly Lake
Family
April 19, 2020
Such a Wonderful Man who will surely be missed by everyone. I will always remember the fun days of growing up with Jack on South Main Street. My prayers and thoughts go out to everyone in the family.
Brendan McLaughlin
Neighbor
April 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Jack was a great person. My thoughts and prayers are with your family
Frank Pasinski
Friend
April 18, 2020
Will always miss you, you were a wonderful friend that will forever be remembered
Kelly Costa
April 18, 2020
Condolences and gratitude for a wonderful life lived. ✝
Peter Meehan
Acquaintance
