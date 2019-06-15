|
John J. Dsupin, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Portland, Maine, following several years of ill health. He was born July 20, 1936 in Meriden, CT, a son of the late John and Leonilda (Sala) Dsupin, Sr. and was the beloved husband of Anne (Guiggey) Dsupin.
He worked many years in Wallingford, CT, as a lineman for Wallingford Power. He and his wife relocated to northern Maine following his retirement.
At John's request, there were no public services.
