John J. Dsupin


1936 - 2019
John J. Dsupin Obituary
John J. Dsupin, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Portland, Maine, following several years of ill health. He was born July 20, 1936 in Meriden, CT, a son of the late John and Leonilda (Sala) Dsupin, Sr. and was the beloved husband of Anne (Guiggey) Dsupin.

He worked many years in Wallingford, CT, as a lineman for Wallingford Power. He and his wife relocated to northern Maine following his retirement.

At John's request, there were no public services.

Published in The Record-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
