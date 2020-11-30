1/1
John Kowalski
3/29/1942 - 11/26/2020
John Kowalski, 78, of Wallingford, departed this life on November 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Suzanne Kowalski. John was born in Meriden, CT on March 29, 1942, to the late Edwin and Mary (Gere) Kowalski. John is a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966. During that time, he was stationed in Tripoli, Libya for 18 months and then Dover, Delaware. He worked for many years at Vic's Arco garage as a mechanic, and then for Commercial Furniture as an Installer until his retirement in 2013. John's love was camping with his family, fishing and his many animals, including his beloved Great Dane - Austin and his Appaloosa - Chief. John is survived by: a son Scott (Lisa) Kowalski of Meriden and his daughters Christine Bishop of Wallingford and Jennifer (Robert) Halligan of Middletown and a sister Mary F Diehl of Wallingford. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Aaron & Evan Kowalski, Myles & Eli Bishop and Niko Halligan, Kacie (Jayson) Gribko & Ashleigh Halligan. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2 at 9 AM at In Memoriam Cemetery, in Wallingford. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.





Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
