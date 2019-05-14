John Carretta, 87, of Wallingford and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully at Manor Care Lakewood in Naples, FL, on April 25, 2019. He was the husband of Delma (Cavadini) Carretta. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 29 of this year. John was born in Wallingford on January 26, 1932, the son of Lazarus and Mary Carretta. John was a lifelong resident of Wallingford and a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. He was employed for 35 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in North Haven as a Leadman in the Pipefitters Department. John loved Wallingford and truly loved his past 27 winters in his "Paradise in Naples". Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Joan Ogurick, Susan (Neil) Fitch, and his buddy, Tom Carretta; two grandchildren, Jessica (Luciano) Racco and Patrick (Amy) Ogurick; three great grandchildren, Oliver, Luciano and Anna Racco, all of whom he dearly loved. He also leaves his brothers, August Carretta and Eugene (Audrey) Carretta; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Polly Restighini, Eleanor Dziema and Anita Wasilewski; also his son-in-law, Dennis Ogurick. John's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext, on Thursday, May 16, from 4 to 7 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Kuhn Employment Opportunities, Inc, c/o Priscilla Grzybowski, PO Box 941, Meriden, CT 06450. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on May 14, 2019