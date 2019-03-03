John L. Morrison LTC USA (Ret) succumbed to his long battle with cancer in Hamden in the early morning of Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 74. He passed quietly, comfortably, in peace and with the love of his family & caregivers.



Mr. Morrison was born to Sylvia & Earnest Morrison in New York City and grew up in New Jersey and Ohio. He graduated from the Ohio State University. He was commissioned through the ROTC program and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. With over twenty years of service, he rose to Lt. Colonel in the Army, stationed both stateside and in Korea and Germany.



Mr. Morrison raised a son and daughter with his first wife. After he retired from the Army, he had a horse farm south of Kansas City, KS and then moved to Wellington, FL. He married Myra Mann of Palm Beach, FL. Mr. Morrison became a licensed real estate broker and worked with Myra at Brown Harris Stevens. Through their years together, the popular couple enjoyed visits of family, trips to Scotland, service through the Military Officers Association of Florida, and the fellowship of their neighbors, friends and the congregation of the Royal Poinciana Chapel.



Mr. Morrison is survived by his son, Lemuel Morrison, his daughter Martha Roberts, five grandchildren, a great-grandson, his brother Robert Morrison, his sisters Margaret Charney & Jane Farrell and his step-niece Alison Pickering. He is pre-deceased by his wife Myra Louise Morrison, his parents Earnest Lemuel Morrison and Sylvia Hall Morrison of Madison and his brother Richard Sherman Morrison of East Haven.



There will be a memorial service at Mercy by the Sea, 167 Neck Rd. in Madison on March 31 at 12 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the MOAA Scholarship Fund. http://www.moaa.org/donate/ Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019