John H. Leahy "Howie", born August 20, 1927, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 92 years old. Why? because no one lives forever! John is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Lois Leahy, their son John Leahy (Nancy Leahy), daughter Kathleen Govoni (Joe Govoni), and daughter Susan Farone, grandchildren Sally Leahy, Heather Leahy, Amy Oneil, Lisa Halloran, Wendy Capurso, Tom Farone and Tina Valentin, great grandchildren, Kaiya, Kayden, Tyler, Arabella, Favianna and Harper. As well as John's stepsister Marie Silib. John was a retired U.S. Navy veteran serving on the U.S.S. Roxane KA37 in World War II, with his twin brother Thomas Leahy. John retired from the former SNET as a lineman. Those who knew John knew his avid love for his wife Lois as well as the sweets she baked fresh daily, pro sports, watching his grandchildren play sports, his car, his yard, driving the lawnmower and his family. John yelled at his grandchildren frequently for using the lights at midnight when the moon was out, turned the electricity off in the entire house when they tried to run the filter for the pool, and drove the car around his house making a mud track which he blamed his grandson for when asked why he was driving the car at 91 years old. John loved spending time with his family. He spent his winters in Florida where he enjoyed sunshine, happy hour and socializing with friends and his beloved wife Lois who waited on him hand and foot throughout their lifetime together. John will be missed by his family who will devote themselves to ensuring that his wife Lois is able to enjoy their family and a lifetime of memories together in his absence. A public funeral will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Please see online register book at www.wallingfordfh.com
