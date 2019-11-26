|
John Lester Wigglesworth, 75, of Meriden, CT, husband of Valerie (Plotica) Wigglesworth died on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven from complications of pancreatic cancer. He died surrounded by family.
John was born on September 2, 1944, in Bakersfield, California, son of John Levi and Dora (Shepherd) Wigglesworth and had been a Meriden resident since 1972.
He was a US Air Force veteran. He worked at NAPA warehouse in Middletown, Davenport Photo Lab in Hamden, Cablewave Systems, Inc. in North Haven and at Times Fiber Communications in Wallingford. He was a den leader for Cub Scout Pack 18 at Benjamin Franklin School and an adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 6 of Center Congregational Church in Meriden. He was also a volunteer at the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor. John enjoyed electronics repair, photography, genealogy, and traveling. He attended Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Meriden.
In addition to his wife Valerie, he is survived by his daughter Larissa Phillips and her husband Jonathan, his granddaughters Lanah and Zella Phillips of Munich, Germany; his son Jonathan Wigglesworth and his wife Jessica Kohut of Bridgeport, CT; his sisters Nellie and Linda Wigglesworth and Dora Martinez of Bakersfield, CA; his nieces Melissa Brown of Sacramento, CA, Sara Martinez of Bakersfield, CA, his nephew Billy Brown and his wife Tianna of Houston, TX; his sister-in-law Carol Plotica of Meriden, CT; his nephews, John Plotica and his wife Raina of Meriden, CT, Peter Plotica of New York City, NY, his niece Elizabeth (Plotica) Bryck and her husband Matthew of Durham, CT; his nephew Eric Crawford and his wife Dorin of Israel; his great nieces and nephews Caroline Plotica; Lily, Colton, Alessia, and Waylon Bryck; Dylan and Liam Crawford; Cristapher Johnson and Kelvin Hunt; Xavier and Sidney Brown. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his great-nephew Jordan Randall-Martinez, his sister-in-law Eugenia (Plotica) Crawford, and his brother-in-law William Plotica.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, November 29th, from 9 AM to 11 AM at John J. Ferry and Sons, 88 Main St., Meriden, CT. A memorial service will be held immediately afterward at 11 AM with interment to follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 362 Westfield Road, Meriden, CT.
In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of John may be made to the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum of Connecticut, 115 Pierson Lane, Windsor, CT 06095, or to Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, PO Box 334, Meriden, CT 06450.
The family wishes to thank all the many people at Smilow Cancer Hospital, Hartford Hospital, and MidState Medical Center who worked so diligently to treat John and support his family during his treatment. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019