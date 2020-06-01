John M. Mueller, 73, beloved husband of Susan Mueller, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 after a 21 year old battle with cancers.
Born and raised in Meriden, the son of the late Frederick and Vivian Mueller. He had resided in Cheshire for 30 years then retired in Southington. He was a Veteran of Vietnam War, having served with the U. S. Army.
Besides his wife Susan, he is survived by his sister, Susan Hubball and her late husband Ed, his brothers, Fred, Tom, Max, Richard and his wife Elizabeth, Michael and his wife Helen, Jim and his wife Lori and Jerry and his wife Debbie. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Heather and Eric; Christina and Taylor; Samantha and Matthew; Sarah; Pati, Maria and Debby; David, Douglas and Denise.
The funeral service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to MidState Medical Center, 435 Lewis Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451 or to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.