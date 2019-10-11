The Record-Journal Obituaries
John Plodzik
John M. Plodzik


1962 - 2019
John M. Plodzik Obituary
John M. Plodzik, 56, of Durham, husband of Joyce L. (Roberts) Plodzik, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Hartford, the son of Linda (Tourtellotte) Plodzik of Florida and the late John K. Plodzik. John served with the US Navy. He was a mechanical engineer with Oxley in Branford and most recently with Direct Color Systems in Cromwell. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by stepson, Robert Yelle; stepdaughters, Jodi Butler and her husband John, and Kacie Varner and her husband Steven; step grandchildren, Keagan, Bobby, Maggie, Pennie, Grace, and Zackery. A memorial service will be held at a future date and burial will be at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a . Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
