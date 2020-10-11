1/
John Murray Fearney
1942 - 2020
John M. Fearney, of Hernando, FL, formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, with his family by his side. John was born in Lincoln, ME, on August 14, 1942 and was the son of Shirley Currier Fearney Wallace and the late John M. Fearney, Sr.

He was a United States Army Sergeant during the Vietnam War and the recipient of two purple hearts.

John worked for General Electric for thirty years, where upon retirement at 55, he traveled the world, certainly brightening many lives in his travels.

John is survived by his mother Shirley, daughters Cheryl Fearney and Melody (Wayne) Brooks, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four brothers and sisters in law, William and Susan Fearney, Gary and Barbara Fearney, Dale and Gail Fearney and Carroll "Red" and Kay Fearney, all in Florida, formerly of Meriden, CT. He was predeceased by his son Eric W. Fearney of Meriden,

There will be a military service held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, located at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, on October 16, at 2 p.m.





Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
02:00 PM
Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery
