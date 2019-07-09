On Saturday, June 15, 2019, John Douglas Mustone, loving son and brother, died at the age of 67.

John was born on September 10, 1951, in Salem, MA, to John and Amelia (Poppey) Mustone. He attended St. Mary's School in Meriden and graduated from Mount Hermon School before attending Rockford College and Columbia University. John's primary career path was in the family lighting business and progressed to independent work as an LED lighting consultant.

John's passions were numerous and ranged from music, politics, sports, reading, and all things related to the human condition. Most importantly, he treasured his family and friends. Before entering the lighting business, John's passion for music was realized at Progress Record distributors in Cleveland, OH. His work included promoting artist's airplay time in the local Ohio markets and as far north as Erie and Buffalo. He eventually returned to Connecticut to join his father at the John Mustone Company in Meriden, CT. His career path included an unconventional detour as a golf caddy that spanned at least 10 years at some of the finest courses on the East coast. Soon after he returned to the lighting industry and worked to expand LED lighting across Connecticut before retiring in 2018.

John was an avid golfer and found tremendous solace and enjoyment playing anywhere he could with an assortment of family and friends. He was an activist at heart, beginning as a volunteer for Ralph Nader and Toby Moffett at the Connecticut Citizens Action Group shortly after it was founded in 1970. At the time of his death, he had enrolled in an online course on neighborhood canvassing hosted by the Bernie Sanders campaign. His knowledge of the world was informed by reading more than 10 newspapers each day.

John was preceded in death by his brother Stephen. He is survived by his parents Amelia and John, brother Paul, sisters Lisa, Mary Ellen, Stacey and Jessica. Despite never having children, he took enormous pride in his nine nieces and nephews and played the role of "Uncle Buck" brilliantly.

Funeral services will be private with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to The First Tee of Connecticut (thefirstteeconnecticut.org) a youth development organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people through the game of golf. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 9, 2019