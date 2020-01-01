|
|
John "Jack" O'Neill, 94, of Wallingford, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (Czechowski) O'Neill and the late Marie (Degnall) O'Neill.
Jack was born in Chelsea, MA on November 11, 1925, a son of the late James and Mary (Kelly) O'Neill.
Jack was a proud WWII Veteran, serving on the USS Nicholas DD449. His first assignment was lookout, which he did despite failing the eye exam. He made lifelong friends on the ship and loved to tell stories about his time at sea. He was a Mason for 58 years and loved being a part of the Antique Veterans. Jack was a gifted storyteller, a loving father and grandfather and a devoted husband.
Jack is survived by his children, Richard O'Neill and his wife, Anne, of East Montpelier, VT, Laura Davies and her husband, Andrew, of Enfield, and Mary O'Neill of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Shane, Griffin, Marie, Andrew, Jameson and Madelyn; his sister-in-law, Evecarol Sokol: and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Roddy, Margie, Gert, Fran, Suzanne, Betty, Ev, Pat, Barbara and Edward.
Jack's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to SS. Peter and Paul Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Meriden Antique Veteran's, 22 West Main Street, Meriden, CT 06451 or to Catch A Lift by visiting catchaliftfund.org/donate. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 1, 2020