John P. Hamelin Sr., 67, went home to his wife Lilly, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Genest and Frances Hamelin.
John worked for over 30 years for the City of Meriden, Highway Department. He loved taking his dog Molly for walks on his scooter.
He is survived by his children, Candice and John Jr., his brother Jeffery and his twin brother James and his wife Arlene, many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Genest Hamelin.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Monday, February 3rd, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will commence at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held the following day, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Laurent Cemetery, 1151 Hanover Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made directly to John Jr. or to the C/O the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 1, 2020