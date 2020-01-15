|
John P. Marinan, 73, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. Mr. Marinan was born in Meriden on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1946. He attended St. Joseph parochial school and Orville H. Platt High School. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut where he was president of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. From 1969 to 1971, he served with the U.S. Army as a member of the Military Police at West Point and in West Berlin where he attained the rank of sergeant.
After his discharge, he attended law school at the University of Florida where he received his Juris Doctorate with high honors in 1980. At law school he graduated first in his class, received numerous academic awards and was selected for membership in the Order of the Coif as well as Phi Kappa Phi honorary fraternity.
After law school he joined the law firm of King and Spalding in Atlanta, Georgia, and then Haight, Gardner, Poor & Havens in New York City, practicing in the areas of commercial litigation and mass disaster tort litigation. He later returned to Atlanta and joined the firm of Keegan Federal where he practiced until retiring. He was also an avid golfer and racquetball player.
He was the son of the late Joseph J. Marinan and Catherine S. Marinan. He is survived by his two sisters, Catherine M. Hubball and her husband John (Jack) and Mary M. Surowiecki; two brothers, James M. Marinan and Joseph J. Marinan, Jr., and his wife Donna, as well as five nephews, one niece, three grandnieces and three grandnephews.
All services will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020