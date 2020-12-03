John (Giovanni) Parillo, 90, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. His golden heart stopped beating. He was born on July 19, 1930 in Treglia, Italy, to Vincenzo and Caterina (Rotondo) Parillo. He was the beloved husband to the late Josephine Parillo.
He was a devoted and loving father to his children, Antonietta Barbato and her husband Luigi, Vincent Parillo and his wife Shari, and Joann Castaldo and her husband Frank. He cherished his grandchildren, Gianfranco, Tonia, Angela, Gianni, John and Stefanie, and his beloved great-grandchildren, Luca, Nico and Natalia. He so loved his family and friends.
John is survived by his sisters, Carmela Parillo DiDomenico and Agnesa Parillo Sabino; his brother, Giacomo Parillo and his wife, Elisa; and his brother-in-law, Alfredo Capraro, all of Italy. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Savina Parillo of Meriden, his brother-in-law Antonio Barbato of England, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Domenico Parillo of Meriden, and his sisters Angela Parillo Barbato of England and Raffaele Parillo Capraro of Italy.
John served in the Italian Army and soon after immigrated to the United States after his marriage in 1955. Having family in the United States, he knew that life was better here and that he could someday provide more for his family. He also sponsored many relatives who emigrated from Italy and welcomed them into their own home. He retired from Napier Company after 39 years of service. He was a strong, hardworking man and always had a project to do that often involved some form of masonry work which he enjoyed. But most of all, he loved his gardening. He was always praised for his flowers and vegetables most of which were planted from seed. This was truly something he enjoyed greatly and always shared his seedlings with everyone. He also loved his fruit trees, especially fig, cherry, and chestnut. He couldn't wait to have his glass of wine with his roasted chestnuts. He truly had a "green" thumb. He also loved winemaking and enjoyed sharing it with his family and friends. Whatever he did, he did with love and passion and was always proud of his accomplishments. He had a great love for Italian music, singing and dancing, and enjoyed playing his harmonica. Also, he loved the beach and net fishing, always ready with his bathing suit and sunglasses. He was always proud of being a blood donor, knowing that he was helping others. Now he and his beloved Josephine are together again enjoying what they've missed for the past 12 years.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a devoted Roman Catholic. He was blessed to having lived a good life and we were blessed to have had him for 90 years. He made an impression on everyone and was a true gentleman. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
John had battled Alzheimer's for 12 years. He really enjoyed going to the Adult Day Center at LiveWell in Plantsville and was loved there by everyone. We would like to thank them along with his caregivers Maridula, Maame and Lisa for treating him like their own father. Their love for him was genuine.
There will be a private service at the funeral home for the immediate family only. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Meriden. Entombment at Sacred Heart Cemetery will also be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made in memory of John Parillo to LiveWell.org
or to LiveWell 1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479 For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.