It was such an honor to get to know and love you, John. Can still see you and my Dad chatting in our yards, us trying valiantly to get the grapes you planted n our yard to prosper, alas unsuccessfully, visits with you, Josephine and Grandma at Vinny and Shari's, and barely be able to walk after an evening with you plying Ed and me with your homemade (and delicious) wine - as you adroitly cut yours with ginger ale! You were a master garden and a wonderful man who raised an incredible son. We will miss seeing you and your visits.

Rest in peace with Josephine, and try not to fight with your Mother-in-law.

Love Ed Caffrey and Pat Checko

Patricia Checko

Friend