John Parisi, 63, beloved husband of Susan Parisi, of Rougemont, NC, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a brief illness. John was born December 4, 1955 in Meriden, CT. Having been a chef and graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, John loved to cook for his family and friends. John was a thrill-seeker throughout his life, with a great love for downhill skiing and motorcycle riding and trials, and playing his guitars. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather; with a great sense of humor, always lending a hand when needed.
Later in life, he enjoyed spending his days sitting on his front porch with his wife, listening to music, gardening, and giving all his love to his granddaughter.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy (Papallo) Parisi, and twin brother, Jerry Parisi of CT. He is survived by his wife, Susan Parisi of NC; daughter, Elizabeth Dayton (William) of MD; granddaughter, Isabella Parisi of MD; father, Mario Parisi of CT; brother, James Parisi of CT; and sister, Jane Lemire (Ray) of NH and Anne Parisi of CT; along with a host of special loved ones.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions to the American Liver Foundation. https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/
