B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
John S. Massicott


1990 - 2020
John S. Massicott Obituary
John S Massicott, 30, departed this life on January 7, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.

John was born in Meriden, on January 3, 1990 to Ralph and Marie (Fahey) Massicott. He was a graduate of HC Wilcox Technical High School.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by his brother Paul Fahey of Meriden and the family dog, Marshal. The family will receive visitors on Monday, the 13th of January from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. A service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. If friends so desire, contributions in John's memory may be directed: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
