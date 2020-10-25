1/1
John Stephen Hayes
1956 - 2020
John Stephen Hayes, 64, of Durham passed away on October 19, 2020 with the comfort of his family holding him. Born in Meriden, he was the cherished son of the late Stephen P. and Dorothy R. Hayes. He graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden and earned a Bachelor of Science of Nursing degree from Western Connecticut State University in 1980.

After working as an RN at Waterbury Hospital for several years, John was accepted into the Hospital of Saint Raphael's School of Nurse Anesthesia, from which he graduated in 1985, earning the Agatha Hotchkins Award for outstanding anesthesia student.

He worked at the Hospital of Saint Raphael for two years, then went on to spend most of his 35 years as a CRNA practicing at the hospitals in his hometown of Meriden: World War II Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Veterans Memorial Medical Center and MidState Medical Center. He retired in January 2019, then worked part-time at the Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center. Throughout his career, John always strove to give the best care to his patients, and he brought humor and compassion to both patients and co-workers.

John was a devoted husband and father who supported his children in whatever way they needed. He had a life-long love of cars, auto racing and music. Over the past few years, John and his wife enjoyed boating in Hilton Head, SC and on the Connecticut River and shoreline. A precise and detail-oriented man, he accurately recalled facts about these interests and many others. John loved to talk, listen and laugh with friends and family, and he enjoyed sharing stories and exploring the background of the topic at hand.

Besides his loving wife of 33 years, Gail, John leaves his two adored children, Kimberly G. Hayes and future son-in-law James A. Helbling V of Southington, and Timothy S. Hayes of Nashville, TN. Additionally, he leaves two sisters, Ann Morris and her husband James of Durham, NC, and Sarah Gilligan and her husband Daniel of Windsor. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and the memory of a lifetime of joy, care, kindness, love and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Hartford Hospital for the Digestive & Liver Research/Education Fund, c/o Philanthropy Program, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102 or online at https://giving.harthosp.org/donate, or to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or online at https://wish.org.

John's family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

33 entries
October 24, 2020
Gail , Kimberly and Tim , I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved husband and
father John Hayes. I had the pleasure of working with John in the OR at Midstate . John was an excellent CRNA and he always took the very best care of his patients.
John would always make me smile with his Jokes and his loving stories about his family.
His knowledge of music was unmatched . Not only did he know the name and the artist of a song, but also the lyrics and when it was released .
My sincere condolences and prayers are with you . May his memory be blessing for you and give you strength to endure this most difficult time. It was an honor to have known John and May he Rest In Peace.
Mary Ann Ehrenwerth
October 24, 2020
I'm so very sorry for the Hayes family loss. John will be greatly missed.
Judy-Lee Gillooly
Coworker
October 24, 2020
Johnny Hayes. Watched him grow up with my brother Larry and his friends and what a nice kid he was. In adulthood I would see him in Durham and we would talk about music and his talented son. He would visit my mother now and then just to say Hi. How she enjoyed that!! What a loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this sad time.
Jean-Paul Amiot and Family
Friend
October 24, 2020
Gail and family,
So sorry to hear of John's passing.
I had the pleasure of working with him
for several years in the OR. You always knew
your day would have a few laughs in it when he was around.
He surely will be missed .
My sincere sympathy and prayers.



stephanie Laude
Friend
October 23, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to Gail, Kim & Tim.
I worked in Midstate OR with John for many years. Always talked about Kim and Tim growing up. He could name any tune on the radio. He was wonderful to his patients and extremely conscientious. I knew the day would be perfect with John.
Laurie Nitchke
Friend
October 23, 2020
Friend
October 23, 2020
Gail, Kim and Tim, My condolences to you all. John and I were high school classmates and we both worked together at Memorial and Midstate. His mom and dad graduated from Meriden High with my Dad I loved working with him and enjoyed many conversations about cars, music and family. He was a caring professional. I am sending you healing prayers during this difficult time. He will be missed by all that knew him
Eileen Custy
Friend
October 23, 2020
Gail, so sorry for your loss. John and I were good friends in college. I will always remember him as a kind soul with such a big heart. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. I am in Florida and won’t be able to be there in person so sending my condolences from afar. Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Donna Mancuso
Friend
October 23, 2020
R.I.P. John
carol sperzel
October 22, 2020
My prayers to the family . I was fortunate to be able to work with John and I know he made me smile and laugh at work.Thank You for the great memories.Suzanne Colligan
Suzanne Colligan
Coworker
October 22, 2020
To the Hayes family, please accept my sincere condolences. Your husband/ dad was one of the good guys. Working in GI at Midstate, I would always learn a tidbit about music and always had some good laughs with John's corny jokes. Please accept my prayers for your healing.
Patti Pontolillo
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Gail, Kimberly and Tim, John was my very good friend and I am grateful for the times we shared together. Laughter at work, car shows, time on the range, breakfast at Denny's, dinners, talking-I am so grateful for it all. And, once he learned his diagnosis, I was amazed at his acceptance and straight forward attitude regarding the inevitable. I admired his spirit and I will miss him.
Curt Holroyd
Friend
October 22, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry. I know you, Kimberly and Tim have wonderful family memories of your lives with John and I hope these will help sustain you through this heartbreaking time. When I think of John, what automatically comes to mind is his laugh. Once, when he and Curt came back from a car show, I commented how I couldn't understand how they were able to spend an entire day looking at cars. He was incredulous! He laughed and basically made it clear he couldn't understand how I could ask such a question. Please know you are in my thoughts.
Rita Holroyd
Friend
October 22, 2020
John Hayes was a very special person. He was are terrific CRNA, his patients were always kept safe and comfortable. He was very proud of his children and wife. John and I talked often about Tim and his musical abilities. My fondest memory of John was a time when we were on call together and he called Tim and asked him to play for me. Tim played a fantastic well known Scottish tune and Tim was amazing. I feel both sad and grateful--sad that we have lost one incredible soul--grateful that I knew this incredible man.
Joyce Chase
Friend
October 22, 2020
I had the good luck of having worked with John in the OR. He was a joy to work with. Talented, smart and funny. It was always a good day when he was the CRNA in the room. I often tried to stump him by asking what the name of the song on the radio was or the name of the singer. I never did stump him. He always knew.
My sincere condolences to his family.
Dee Bish
Coworker
October 22, 2020
John, you will be truly missed. Sincere condolences to your family.
Cheryl Riley-Raye
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Seems like we were just in college together. So sorry to hear about John. He was always in a good mood and lots of fun!!
Elise Callahan
Classmate
October 22, 2020
Gail, Kimberly and Timothy, I am sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anna Sullivan
October 22, 2020
What a great guy ! We would chat about our two boys playing together in Jackson hill at there concerts . We would banter back a forth who’s son was better he would pic Dylan I would pic Tim . You always see in his face how much he lived his family
RIP
luv you John ,rest easy you, raised some great kids
Hans Pedersen
Friend
October 22, 2020
Former colleague and friend who I greatly admired and respected. See you on the other side John.
Jerry Pavano
Coworker
October 22, 2020
He was truly one of the nicest guys to work with and a good friend. John you will be truly missed. May God look after you. RIP buddy .
Mark Copeland
Coworker
October 22, 2020
I grew up with John. He was such a great friend. Along with Buddy, Larry, John A., myself, and John , we spent hours together just growing up in the neighborhood. What a great person to call your friend. My condolences to family. Dave
David
Friend
October 22, 2020
You will be missed but not forgotten . My thoughts and prayers are with John’s family. RIP. Dave and Joanne
David Butterfield
Friend
October 22, 2020
Gail and family.. I am so very sad to hear of John’s passing. I enjoyed my days working with him. His excellent care and sense of humor and laughs made our days together something I will always remember.
Linda Carabetta
Coworker
October 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Gail and family. I always enjoyed hanging out with John at our family gatherings. He will be missed
Richard Maher
Friend
October 22, 2020
Gail, my love, sympathy and sorrow go out to All of you. You are not alone - you will survive. Be proud of John and yourself for all the things you both had done and shared with over the years, forever and ever. I know it is never enough. Love Laura Anderson Keefe, hugs to All of you
Laura Keefe
Sister
October 22, 2020
RIP, my friend.
Linda
October 22, 2020
Dear Gail & Family,
My sincerest sympathy. My heart goes out to all of you - Cindy
Cindy Figiela
October 21, 2020
Dear Gail and family... my days at work were always brighter when I knew I would be working with John... his care of his patient was beyond professional, yet made personal with his silly corny jokes... this world has become dimmer without his bright spirit... I am saddened and send my heartfelt condolences... laurel vollono
Laurel Vollono
Friend
October 21, 2020
I worked with John at Memorial Hospital. God bless you, John. Thinking of your family at this difficult time. Kitty Phillips
October 21, 2020
Dear Gail and family
Please accept my deepest condolences for you and your family. John was one of my favorite people at MIDSTATE, he was the first hire that I did for the anesthesia group. He was always a friend and he took care of me when I had my knee surgery making me feel very safe.
I am deeply sorry.
Fondly
Madeline Carr

Madeline Carr
Friend
October 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with John for many years. He was a gentle, kind and wonderful person. He will be deeply missed by many. My sincere sympathies to his wife, children and family members. Heaven has gained a new Angel ❤
Elaine McDunnah
Coworker
October 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Hayes family. I have many fond memories working with John at Midstate.
Kelly Bunker
Coworker
