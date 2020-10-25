John Stephen Hayes, 64, of Durham passed away on October 19, 2020 with the comfort of his family holding him. Born in Meriden, he was the cherished son of the late Stephen P. and Dorothy R. Hayes. He graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden and earned a Bachelor of Science of Nursing degree from Western Connecticut State University in 1980.
After working as an RN at Waterbury Hospital for several years, John was accepted into the Hospital of Saint Raphael's School of Nurse Anesthesia, from which he graduated in 1985, earning the Agatha Hotchkins Award for outstanding anesthesia student.
He worked at the Hospital of Saint Raphael for two years, then went on to spend most of his 35 years as a CRNA practicing at the hospitals in his hometown of Meriden: World War II Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Veterans Memorial Medical Center and MidState Medical Center. He retired in January 2019, then worked part-time at the Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center. Throughout his career, John always strove to give the best care to his patients, and he brought humor and compassion to both patients and co-workers.
John was a devoted husband and father who supported his children in whatever way they needed. He had a life-long love of cars, auto racing and music. Over the past few years, John and his wife enjoyed boating in Hilton Head, SC and on the Connecticut River and shoreline. A precise and detail-oriented man, he accurately recalled facts about these interests and many others. John loved to talk, listen and laugh with friends and family, and he enjoyed sharing stories and exploring the background of the topic at hand.
Besides his loving wife of 33 years, Gail, John leaves his two adored children, Kimberly G. Hayes and future son-in-law James A. Helbling V of Southington, and Timothy S. Hayes of Nashville, TN. Additionally, he leaves two sisters, Ann Morris and her husband James of Durham, NC, and Sarah Gilligan and her husband Daniel of Windsor. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and the memory of a lifetime of joy, care, kindness, love and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Hartford Hospital for the Digestive & Liver Research/Education Fund, c/o Philanthropy Program, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102 or online at https://giving.harthosp.org/donate
, or to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or online at https://wish.org
.
John's family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
.