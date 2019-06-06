The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Cold Spring Brook Farm,
979 Deming Road
Berlin, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Smith


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. Smith Obituary
John Thomas Smith, 51, of Berlin, passed away Monday (May 20, 2019) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Hartford, son of Meta (Nielson) Smith of Berlin and the late Burton Smith, he was educated at E.C. Goodwin Technical School in New Britain. John worked at Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin for many years. Loved by his entire family, John enjoyed the woods and nature, as well as being at family gatherings. He was brought up at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wethersfield.

Besides his mother Meta, John is survived by a sister, Nancy Smith of Wethersfield; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Cold Spring Brook Farm, 979 Deming Road Berlin, CT 06037, on Saturday, June 15th at 1pm. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FOBAC (Friends of Berlin Animal Control) PO Box 1, Kensington, CT 06037 or to the House of Bread, 1453 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now