John Thomas Smith, 51, of Berlin, passed away Monday (May 20, 2019) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Hartford, son of Meta (Nielson) Smith of Berlin and the late Burton Smith, he was educated at E.C. Goodwin Technical School in New Britain. John worked at Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin for many years. Loved by his entire family, John enjoyed the woods and nature, as well as being at family gatherings. He was brought up at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wethersfield.



Besides his mother Meta, John is survived by a sister, Nancy Smith of Wethersfield; and many cousins.



A memorial service will be held at Cold Spring Brook Farm, 979 Deming Road Berlin, CT 06037, on Saturday, June 15th at 1pm. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FOBAC (Friends of Berlin Animal Control) PO Box 1, Kensington, CT 06037 or to the House of Bread, 1453 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120.