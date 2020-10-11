John "Jack" Wilson, age 64 of Centerbrook, CT, formerly of Meriden died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a brief but intense bout with cancer. He died surrounded by his loved ones. Jack leaves behind his partner Eileen Proctor, daughters Samantha Garesio (Ryan) and Taylor Wilson, grandsons Jameson and Cameron Garesio and their 'love cousin' Maggie Sullivan, brother Pete Wilson (Darianne), sisters Carol English (Al) and Margaret Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Jack was predeceased by his parents Robert and Nancy (Crosthwait) Wilson.
Jack was immensely proud of his daughters and loved his grandchildren. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard and delighted in telling stories of his time in the service, his time on the icebreaker USCGC Northwind and his travels to the Arctic and Antarctica. He was an avid golfer, wicked big Red Sox fan and coffee aficionado.
He graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden (Class of 1974) and graduated from UConn after his service. Jack's professional life included several years at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, twenty plus years at Tuttle Collection and enjoyed semi-retirement as a purveyor at Trove in Old Saybrook. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to The National Coast Guard Museum Association, Development Department, 78 Howard Street, Suite A, New London, CT 06320 (note on the check "In memory of Jack Wilson").
All funeral services are private and are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
