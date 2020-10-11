1/1
John "Jack" Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Wilson, age 64 of Centerbrook, CT, formerly of Meriden died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a brief but intense bout with cancer. He died surrounded by his loved ones. Jack leaves behind his partner Eileen Proctor, daughters Samantha Garesio (Ryan) and Taylor Wilson, grandsons Jameson and Cameron Garesio and their 'love cousin' Maggie Sullivan, brother Pete Wilson (Darianne), sisters Carol English (Al) and Margaret Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Jack was predeceased by his parents Robert and Nancy (Crosthwait) Wilson.

Jack was immensely proud of his daughters and loved his grandchildren. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard and delighted in telling stories of his time in the service, his time on the icebreaker USCGC Northwind and his travels to the Arctic and Antarctica. He was an avid golfer, wicked big Red Sox fan and coffee aficionado.

He graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden (Class of 1974) and graduated from UConn after his service. Jack's professional life included several years at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, twenty plus years at Tuttle Collection and enjoyed semi-retirement as a purveyor at Trove in Old Saybrook. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to The National Coast Guard Museum Association, Development Department, 78 Howard Street, Suite A, New London, CT 06320 (note on the check "In memory of Jack Wilson").

All funeral services are private and are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
My association with Jack at the Trove was a pleasure. I always looked forward to talking with Jack. He's a great guy and I miss him. Fern and I send our warmest sympathies to his loved ones, family and friends. Martin and Fern
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved