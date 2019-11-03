|
|
Jon G. Anquillare, 78, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lorelei (Gervais) Anquillare.
Mr. Anquillare was born in New Haven, on August 10, 1941, son of the late Elmer and June (Deming) Anquillare. He was a retired firefighter from the City of Meriden. From 1959 through 1962, Jon proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Anquillare is survived by his son, Kyle Anquillare, and his daughters, Chrystal Murray, and her husband, David; Caryl Anquillare; and Caryn Anquillare, and her husband Christopher Trentham. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Tyler and Cara Murray, and Lorelei Anquillare. He was predeceased by his sister, Holly Moore.
Services for Mr. Anquillare will be private and burial will be at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours and The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home, 615 South Main Street, Cheshire, Ct. is assisting with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019