Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
(203) 269-2222
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Yalesville, CT
Interment
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Meriden, CT
Jonathan Francis Wilton

Jonathan Francis Wilton Obituary
Our dear one, Jonathan Francis Wilton, stepped beyond his earthly bounds on February 19th, 2020, with family by his side after a prolonged illness. The son of Joseph and Dorothy Wilton, Jon was born and raised in Wallingford. A graduate of Sheehan High School and Middlesex Community College, Jon worked in the Information Systems and Manufacturing industries at Ames and Ogle Specialty, among others. Jon had a lifelong passion and talent for rock and roll music, performing with several bands over the years and composing his own original pieces of music. He also performed as a snare drummer with the Yalesville Fife and Drum Corps for several years. He was a devoted, enthusiastic and lifelong fan of The Beatles, Kiss, The Ramones and Cheap Trick, collecting rare memorabilia, guitars, and taking every opportunity to see them perform. Jon so enjoyed and fondly recalled vacations to Lake George, throughout New England, Cape Cod and Orlando. And he very much cherished our canine companions. We will lovingly miss his laid back, quiet, funny and intelligent presence among us. Jonathan is survived by his beloved daughter Caitlin, sister Wendy, brothers Tim and Bob, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Jody and Daniel. A funeral mass in his honor will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima church in Yalesville. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden will immediately follow. Obituary, photos and online condolences may be found at Yalesville Funeral Home's website, at www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020
