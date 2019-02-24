The Record-Journal Obituaries
Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Jonn G. Powers

Jonn G. Powers Obituary
John G. Powers, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Lord Chamberlain Rehab & Nursing Facility. He was the husband of Judith (Orzech) Powers, his loving wife of 51 years.

Mr. Powers is survived by his three daughters, Tammy Sgroi and her husband, Anthony, Kimberly Sheftel, and her husband, Brian, and Jodi Powers; a brother, Richard Powers, of Southington; four grandchildren, Erica Sgroi, Anthony Sgroi III, Brianna Sheftel, and Noah Sheftel; and three cousins and two nieces.

His funeral is private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, Conn. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
