Jorge A. Sanchez, 86, of Meriden, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Miller Memorial Community. Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, on May 3, 1934, a son of the late Manuel Acevedo and Adela Sanchez; he is survived by his son Jorge Acevedo and his wife Elizabeth of Meriden, daughter Wanda Lopez and her husband Eliud of Meriden, grandchildren Elizabeth and Naomi Acevedo, Jorge Acevedo, Jr. and his wife Carmen, Stephanie Cardona and her husband David Sanchez, and Ivelisse Cardona, and 19 great-grandchildren. Jorge honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Friends are invited to visit with Jorge's family on Saturday, August 8, from 12-1 p.m., in Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. A service celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family. For online condolences, please see his obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com
