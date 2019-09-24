The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Josefina Cruz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
68 N. Colony St.
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina Cruz


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josefina Cruz Obituary
Josefina Cruz, 81, of Wallingford passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center of Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of Jose Cruz for 56 years.

Josefina was born in Naranjito, PR on February 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Josefa and Santos Cintron. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. There she was a member of the Spanish Mass Choir and was a constant presence in the Spanish food booth at the annual bazaar. She was very involved within the growing Hispanic community through the church and SCOW, Inc (Spanish Community of Wallingford) prior to her illness. She had been employed as a seamstress at Joseph Feldman & Co., a toolmaker at J&L Tool and a warehouse associate at Lord & Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter Lourdes Cruz and grandson Devin Trammell of Wallingford; and her son Robert Cruz and his wife Elizabeth and granddaughters Nina Cruz and Maya Cruz of Weymouth, MA. She is also survived by her sister Luz Ortiz of Citrus Springs, FL, sister Hilda Munoz of Bayamon, PR, and Hiram Cintron of Comerio, PR. She was predeceased by her brother Raul Cintron.

Her family would like to thank the Ramage 3 and Hospice staffs at Masonicare as well as family friend Gloria Rivera for their loving care.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday September 26, from 4 pm until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St. Wallingford on Friday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SCOW School of Music, 284 Washington St., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josefina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now