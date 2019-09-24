|
Josefina Cruz, 81, of Wallingford passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center of Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of Jose Cruz for 56 years.
Josefina was born in Naranjito, PR on February 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Josefa and Santos Cintron. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. There she was a member of the Spanish Mass Choir and was a constant presence in the Spanish food booth at the annual bazaar. She was very involved within the growing Hispanic community through the church and SCOW, Inc (Spanish Community of Wallingford) prior to her illness. She had been employed as a seamstress at Joseph Feldman & Co., a toolmaker at J&L Tool and a warehouse associate at Lord & Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter Lourdes Cruz and grandson Devin Trammell of Wallingford; and her son Robert Cruz and his wife Elizabeth and granddaughters Nina Cruz and Maya Cruz of Weymouth, MA. She is also survived by her sister Luz Ortiz of Citrus Springs, FL, sister Hilda Munoz of Bayamon, PR, and Hiram Cintron of Comerio, PR. She was predeceased by her brother Raul Cintron.
Her family would like to thank the Ramage 3 and Hospice staffs at Masonicare as well as family friend Gloria Rivera for their loving care.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday September 26, from 4 pm until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St. Wallingford on Friday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SCOW School of Music, 284 Washington St., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019