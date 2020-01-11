|
Joseph "Joe" A. Barile Jr., 82, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden and Pawleys Island, SC, died Tuesday, January 8, 2020 at Gaylord Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty Lou (Santillo) Barile, with whom he celebrated their 60th anniversary in June.
Joe was born in New Haven on October 10, 1937, the son of the late Joseph A. Barile Sr. and Mary (Guarino) Barile. He attended schools in Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School in 1955. Joe was a talented ice hockey player from an early age. He guided the Hamden High School hockey team to two New England Hockey Championships before receiving a full scholarship to Providence College where he excelled in the sport. Until fairly recently, he held the record at Providence College for the most career assists. Joe was consistently within the top three point leaders each year he played for the Friars.
Joe loved the game of hockey. For many years, he coached hundreds of kids, including his two sons, in the sport. He was one of the first youth hockey coaches for the Wallingford Youth Hockey Association, having coached between 1971 through 1980. Joe was also an assistant coach for the Lyman Hall High School Hockey Team from 1977 through 1980 before assuming head coaching responsibilities for the team from 1980 through 1983.
After retiring from Cooper Industries as a district sales representative, he and his wife retired to Pawleys Island, SC where they enjoyed golfing and traveling the area for twenty years prior to his illness. He also enjoyed a few glasses of scotch along the way.
Joseph is survived by his children, and their spouses, Sharon (Barile) and Gary Thompson; Michael and Cheryl Barile; and Joe and Sue Barile; his grandchildren, Brad Thompson, Connor Thompson, Gianna Barile, Anthony Barile, and Alyssa Barile. Joe is predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his brother, Alphonso.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors who took care of Joseph over the last five years of his illness. They also would like to extend a special thank you to the incredible caregivers in the Lyman Building of Gaylord Hospital for their dedication and kindness to Joe and his family.
Joe was a very special person, a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend who devoted his life to his family. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Monday, January 13th, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 am directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will be private.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020