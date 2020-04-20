|
|
Joseph A. Mirando, Jr., 84 of Plantsville, passed away peacefully after a long illness at The Summit at Plantsville. He was the loving husband of Florence (Derynioski) Mirando for almost 61 years. He was born on May 25, 1935 in Meriden, CT to the late Joseph Sr. and Alice (Meyers) Mirando.
Joseph was a graduate of Wilcox Technical School in Meriden. He served his country as a member of the National Guard and worked as a tool & die maker at Spartan Tool & Die in Meriden. Joseph was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was an avid gardener and loved antique cars. Joseph loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Florence, he is survived by his son Joseph Mirando III and his wife Lisa of Plainville; his son Gregory Mirando and his wife Yvette of Southington; his daughter Joanne Duhaime and her husband Roger of Bristol; his son Christopher Mirando and his partner Cindy Burke of Plantsville; his daughter Patricia Siarkowski and her husband Scot of Plantsville; his son Richard Mirando and his wife Lisa of Plantsville; his daughter Ann Marie Racine and her husband Gary of Wolcott; 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Ernest Mirando.
The family would like to thank the very special nurses and aides on the ground floor at The Summit at Plantsville. They were like family to Joseph and the rest of us.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private and entrusted to DellaVecchia Funeral Home of Southington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 19, 2020