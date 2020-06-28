Joseph Albert Yaeger
1961 - 2020
Joseph Albert Yaeger passed away June 19, 2020 at home in Herriman, UT. He was born November 10, 1961 in Meriden, CT to Joseph F. and Shirley (Rose) Yaeger. He grew up in Wallingford, CT and attended Lyman Hall High School. Joe was a great athlete: he played baseball and was on the high school swimming team. He loved watching football and baseball games, especially the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox. Joe worked at KTI in Wallingford and Midsun in Southington.

A few years ago, he relocated to Utah to be near family. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his sisters Alison Yaeger Preusz (Barry) of South Jordan, UT and Audrey Yaeger of Herriman, UT, 1 nephew, 4 nieces, 4 great nephews, 4 great nieces, and many friends who loved him dearly. Joe was a kind, giving friend and was always willing to help others. He especially loved being around children, and they sure loved him back. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on July 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Herriman Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Herriman Cemetery
June 24, 2020
my prayers and thoughts are with the family so sorry for your loss
Rebecca Thompson
Friend
