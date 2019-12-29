The Record-Journal Obituaries
Joseph B. Manley


12/22/1924 - 12/25/2019
Joseph B. Manley Obituary
Joseph B. Manley, 95, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Edith B. Manley. Joe was born December 22, 1924 in Lewiston, Maine, the oldest son of the late Albert and Helen Manley.

Joe is survived by his daughters Karla Aniskiewicz (Charlie), Pam Manley, and Tina Manley who lovingly took care of him the past two years. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dawn White (David), Michael Aniskiewicz (Jennifer), Lynn Aniskiewicz, and Peter Henderson (Arisa); and great-grandchildren Kristen, Jenna and Stacie White, Sydney and Erica Aniskiewicz and Avery Aniskiewicz. Joe was predeceased by his wife Edie, his daughter Patricia Terrio and son-in-law Bruce Terrio, his daughter-in-law Sharon Knox-Manley, his brother Ted Manley and his sister Betty Sise.

Friends and family are invited to pay their last respects and attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. with the memorial service to start at 2 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
