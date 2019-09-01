|
Joseph Clifford Rizzo, 44, of Southington, passed away Tuesday night, Aug. 27, 2019 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 11, 1974 in New Britain and was the beloved son of Salvatore and Nancy (Malcein) Rizzo, of Southington.
Joe attended St. Rose School and Maloney High School in Meriden and graduated from Southington High School. He was a member of the Swim Team at both high schools. He held an Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Naugatuck Community College and attended UNC Charlotte. Joseph was employed as a machinist at the family business, Salsco, Inc., in Cheshire. He loved cooking, fishing, shooting pool with family and friends, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Allison LeBarron and her husband, Matthew, of Southington, and his four special nieces, Abigail, Morgan his Goddaughter, Makenzie, and Mykaela LeBarron. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends who are heartbroken by his passing. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Olga and Albert Malcein, and Jeannette and Joseph Rizzo; as well as his cousins, Dominic Rizzo and Michael Moore. He was a son, a brother, a cousin, a nephew, an uncle, a godfather, and a friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Till we meet again.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph C. Rizzo Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit his beloved nieces at GoFundMe.com and search for the fund, or gf.me/u/u3gxjx.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019