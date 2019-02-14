Joseph "Dana" Babin, 75, of Plainville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.



Born in Fort Kent, Maine on Aug. 5, 1943, he was one of four sons to the late David and Maria (Michaud) Babin. Raised in Fort Kent, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, proudly serving his country for four years during Vietnam. Upon being honorably discharged, Dana began his career with Pratt & Whitney, working up to a management position over his more than 50 years of dedicated employment until this past week. He married the love of his life, Rosemarie (Pagano) with whom he shared 44 years of love and life adventures. They settled in Plainville where they raised their two loving daughters, traveled extensively on cruises, took many trips to their favorite destination, Las Vegas; and always made it home to be on the sidelines to cheer on their grandsons at their sporting events. A loving husband, father and Papa, he will be greatly missed, leaving a legacy of love for his family and many priceless memories.



In addition to his wife, Rosemarie, he leaves his daughter, Melissa Howard and grandson, Ian; and daughter, Pamela Pires and her husband, Victor, and son, Jesse; all of Plainville; his brothers, Donald and his wife, Theresa, of Maine and Robert and his wife, Kathy, of New Jersey; his sister-in-law, Rose Babin; and his nieces and nephews, Dawn Marie, Marc, Rob, and Mary. He also leaves his son, Wayne Babin; granddaughter, Tabatha, and her husband, Esteban, and great-granddaughters, Cataleya and Valentina; his mother-in-law, Jeanette Pagano;, his brother-in-law, Harry Pagano and his wife, Kim, and nephews Anthony Pagano and Michael Pagano and his wife, Amanda. He was predeceased by his brother, David.



In lieu of flowers, Dana may be remembered with contributions to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or



Family and friends may gather in celebration of Dana's life on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared and military honors will be accorded at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception in his honor will follow the services.