|
|
Joseph "C.J." E. Player, 59, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly, Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah (Tommaselli) Player. Joseph was born in New Haven, April 6, 1960, a son of the late Ernest and Stella (Hozzella) Player and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had been employed several years at Claremont Sales Corp. in Durham and recently at Big Lots in Middletown. In addition to his wife Deborah, he is survived by his children, Craig Player and his significant other Danielle Tucker, and Jennifer Campis and her husband Carmello; his grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Tyler, Emily and Madison; his brother, John Player; his sisters, Rose Orzechowski and Patricia Otero. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020