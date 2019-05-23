Joseph F. Pavlick, III, 66, of New Britain, CT, formerly of Meriden, CT, and Wallingford, CT, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at UCONN Health Center. Joseph was born in Toms River, NJ, and was the son of the late Joseph, Jr. and Margaret (Seamen) Pavlick. He attended Morris County Community College and was a member of CT Dragway where he raced weekly. Joseph was a longtime Manager of Instant Whip of Derry, NH, and was and Assistant Manager of their branch in Wallingford, CT, until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel and was a car and Harley Davidson motorcycle lover.



Joseph is survived by his son Joseph F. Pavlick, IV and his wife Heather of Meriden, CT, his daughter Courtney K. Pavlick of New Britain, CT, his two brothers Robert Pavlick and his wife Kathy of Wallingford, CT, Thomas Pavlick and his wife Kathleen of Monmouth Beach, NJ, his four sisters Peggy Neall and her husband Rich of Southport, NC, Mary Pignatello and her husband Michael of Middletown, NJ, Lynda Cameron and her husband John of New Britain, CT, and Joanne Morytko and her husband Jerry of Wallingford, CT, his four grandchildren Joseph F. Pavlick, V, Kiara Bunch, Coletin Pavlick and Haylie Murchison.



A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UCONN Foundation, 10 Talcott Notch Rd., Suite 100, Farmington, CT. 06032. To extend condolences to the Pavlick family or to share a memory of Joseph, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019