We are very sad to say our father, Joseph F. Privizzino, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019.



He is survived by two of the most important people in his life, his children, Joseph 'Jay' F. Privizzino, III and Olivia Grace Privizzino. He will be greatly missed by us and our mother, Tammy.



Jay wants you to know his dad was smart, kind, strong, someone I could look up to because my mom would always say I am basically a carbon copy of him. I loved him more than I thought about. History is what we mostly talked about together. My best gift from him was given to me on my 15th birthday, his Original Xbox. He was not just the best father I knew but also the smartest.



Olivia wants you to know that her dad was amazing. When I was younger he used to watch, and actually enjoy, My Little Pony with me. He'd always try to steal my Rainbow Dash toy. I remember how he was like an animal magnet, animals loved him. For years he would tell us that he was a vampire. We were convinced and mom helped with that. I also remember he used to have a koala stuffed animal in his car that we named Koaly. I will truly miss all those good times and my dad. Published in The Record-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019