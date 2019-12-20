The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish
St. Joseph Campus
Meriden, CT
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Reynolds


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Reynolds Obituary
Joseph F. Reynolds, 92, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. He was born in Meriden on August 30, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Esther (Slamon) Reynolds. Joe graduated from Meriden High School and went on to a career as a printer at the New Britain Herald. He was a long time devoted member of St. Joseph Church in Meriden. One of Joe's passions in life was his art; he was an accomplished painter having won several awards for his paintings. He also loved animals and was a generous man, often donating to local charities and organizations.

Joe was predeceased by his brother Gene Reynolds and sister June Dontigney.

Joe's funeral will leave Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave, Meriden, on Saturday, December 21 at 9:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM in Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus, Meriden. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Memorial donations in Joseph's name may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, 06450. To share a condolence with his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -