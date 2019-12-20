|
Joseph F. Reynolds, 92, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. He was born in Meriden on August 30, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Esther (Slamon) Reynolds. Joe graduated from Meriden High School and went on to a career as a printer at the New Britain Herald. He was a long time devoted member of St. Joseph Church in Meriden. One of Joe's passions in life was his art; he was an accomplished painter having won several awards for his paintings. He also loved animals and was a generous man, often donating to local charities and organizations.
Joe was predeceased by his brother Gene Reynolds and sister June Dontigney.
Joe's funeral will leave Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave, Meriden, on Saturday, December 21 at 9:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM in Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus, Meriden. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Memorial donations in Joseph's name may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, 06450. To share a condolence with his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019