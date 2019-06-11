Home

Joseph Francis "Joe" Privizzino Jr.

Joseph Francis "Joe" Privizzino, Jr., 48, passed away May 29, 2019, at home. He was pre-deceased by his father, Joseph Sr., one year ago, May 10, 2018.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center Street, Meriden, CT, 06450.

In lieu of flowers or gifts kindly consider a contribution to the National Autism Association, 1 Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, R.I. 02871.

Interment will be at the convenience of his family.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
