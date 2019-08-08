The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Madley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Madley


6/12/1953 - 8/4/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Madley Obituary
Joseph G. Madley, 66, of Wallingford, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ethel (Yarnell) Madley.

He was born in New Haven, June 12, 1953, a son of the late Harry and Katherine Madley. He worked as a security guard and loved fishing.

In addition to his wife Ethel, he is survived by his children, Melissa Pelton and Matthew Madley; his brother, Edwin Madley, his nephews, Patrick and Edwin Madley; his great nephew, Patrick Jr.; and his great nieces, Alisha and Cheyenne. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry Madley.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug., 13th, at 10 a.m. in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now