Joseph G. Madley, 66, of Wallingford, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ethel (Yarnell) Madley.
He was born in New Haven, June 12, 1953, a son of the late Harry and Katherine Madley. He worked as a security guard and loved fishing.
In addition to his wife Ethel, he is survived by his children, Melissa Pelton and Matthew Madley; his brother, Edwin Madley, his nephews, Patrick and Edwin Madley; his great nephew, Patrick Jr.; and his great nieces, Alisha and Cheyenne. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry Madley.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug., 13th, at 10 a.m. in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019