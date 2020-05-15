Joseph Gerald Feeney, 79, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Water's Edge Rehab in Middletown. He was the husband of Donna (Colwick) Feeney.
Born January 2, 1941 in Southington, he was the son of the late Gerald and Pasqualina (Galiette) Feeney. He was the youngest of 4 siblings and a lifetime resident of Southington. He married the love of his life, Donna, in June of 1980.
Joe retired from the Town of Southington, Highway Dept. after over 30 years of service. He loved to play cards, dance, and spend time with his family. He was a proud member of the Ganga Scarpa Shoda and always looked forward to their annual picnic.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two daughters, Kirsten and her husband Brent Vincent of Marion, and Caitlin and her husband Craig Posadas and stepchildren of Terryville, his granddaughter Vera Vincent, along with many nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Geraldine Feeney, Julia (Dulie) Mikosz and Catherine Pender.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211, N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.