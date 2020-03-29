|
|
Joseph Henry Koncki, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home following a brief illness.
Joe was born November 6, 1924 in Meriden, CT, the son of the late Katherine (Dabrowska) Koncki and Stanley Koncki. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, participating in the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus, and was an active member of the Polish League of American Veterans in Meriden. After graduating from Meriden High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Navy and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston, MA, where he received his training as a machinist. He served in the U.S. Pacific Theatre from 1943-1946 on the USS Wisconsin of which he was an original crew member. Upon leaving the military in 1946, he met his beloved wife of 69 years, Lois (Rundstrom) Koncki and they were married on September 16, 1950.
Joe was employed by Chernik Mold Works of Cheshire, CT, as a machinist for many years until his retirement in 1988. An avid golfer, Joe and his brothers honed their skills at many of the local courses. Of his many interests, his beloved Red Sox, rousing card games with family and friends, Meriden Hunters senior golf league and sailing with friends were especially enjoyed and cherished.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Lois; daughters Judith Solomon, Pamela (Raymond) Demeis, Barbara (Philip) Hummelt, and son Daniel Koncki; four granddaughters, Lisa (Jason) Krull, Abby (Justin) Malmstrom, Katherine Hummelt, and Elizabeth Hummelt; and great grandchildren David John Krull, Raegan Judith Krull, and McKinley Rose Malmstrom. Also survived by a brother, Anthony (Dorothy) Koncki, brother-in-law Albert Larese, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three brothers, Henry, Walter and Stanley Koncki; five sisters, Jennie Millsback, Mary Micowski, Helen McLaughlin, Frances Blessing and Anna Larese; and son-in-law David Solomon.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020