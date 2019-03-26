Joseph J. Guerra of 82 West Ridgeland Rd., Wallingford CT, Died Sunday March 24, 2019 in Meriden. Born at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital, Jersey City NJ. Lived in North Bergen NJ, Elmont Long Island, Union NJ, Madison CT, Wallingford CT.



Retired from SNET Co and Western Electric after 33 years in 1989. Worked in NJ, NY transferred to CT in 1968 and settled in Madison. Moved to Wallingford in 1986



Born in North Bergen, NJ 03/25/1933. Graduated from St. Peter's Prep and St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ. Served in the US Marine Corps in Korea



He leaves his daughters Patricia and Barbara and Son Joseph with his Wife Lisa, and his grandchildren Samuel and Jacqueline.



Past President of Madison Lions Club. Member of executive committee of Wallingford Republican Town Committee. Volunteer with: Homeless CT Veterans Standown at Rocky Hill Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters holiday dinners at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas with Parents and Kids Foundation. Usher at Our Lady of Fatima for 10 yrs. Wallingford Rep to GOP. Honor Guard Meriden Antique Veterans.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 27th at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown at 11 am. Friends may gather at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 am. Burial with military honors will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery 317 Bow lane Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Semper Fi Fund(semperfifund.org) or Nutmeg Brothers Big Sisters (nbbbs.org). To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary