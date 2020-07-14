Joseph Johnson, Jr., 85, of Meriden, CT, transitioned peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, CT. He was born in Durham, North Carolina, on September 27, 1934. He was the son of the late Ruby (Burton) & Jack Johnson.
Joseph Migrated to Hartford, Connecticut, in 1952 and worked at Bob Steel Automotive Company off of Wethersfield Avenue. Joseph made it clear to everyone at the age of 15 that if he couldn't marry Hazel Mangum he'd be single forever. He later returned to North Carolina and married the one and only love of his life Hazel Mangum on March 16, 1953.
Mr. & Mrs. Johnson returned to Hartford and then relocated to Meriden, CT, in 1955. June went to mechanic school in Bridgeport, CT, and then worked as a brake specialist and mechanic at Automotive Sales for 27 years. He later worked for New Departure and went on to retire from the City of Meriden after 15 more years of employment.
Joseph, more known as June, was the neighborhood free mechanic and landscaper because as he told everyone Hazel would take care of everything. June made sure that his family, friends and neighbor's cars were running right, lawn was cut and snow was plowed. He always went above and beyond to ensure the people that he loved; needs were met even if it cost Hazel.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister; brother-n-law and many other loved ones.
Besides His beloved wife Hazel of 67 years who God so graciously allowed to spend one last night with her husband on Thursday, July 2nd before he transitioned, he is also survived by daughter Jacqueline Baker (Greg) of Meriden, Joseph Tyrone Johnson of Savannah, GA; Lisa Johnson of Bloomfield, Timothy Johnson of Dallas, TX; Grandchildren; Kendra Brown (Ben); Joseph Tyrone; Darryl Thompson; Keisha Smith; Great Grandchildren; Tyriq Miller; Trendee Johnson; Bryson Brown; Darryl Thompson 3rd and host of cousins, nieces & nephews
A Celebration of His Life will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 84 Franklin Street, Meriden, CT 06450; with Visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and Interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnson family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com