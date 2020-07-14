1/1
Joseph Johnson Jr.
9/27/1934 - 7/3/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Johnson, Jr., 85, of Meriden, CT, transitioned peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, CT. He was born in Durham, North Carolina, on September 27, 1934. He was the son of the late Ruby (Burton) & Jack Johnson.

Joseph Migrated to Hartford, Connecticut, in 1952 and worked at Bob Steel Automotive Company off of Wethersfield Avenue. Joseph made it clear to everyone at the age of 15 that if he couldn't marry Hazel Mangum he'd be single forever. He later returned to North Carolina and married the one and only love of his life Hazel Mangum on March 16, 1953.

Mr. & Mrs. Johnson returned to Hartford and then relocated to Meriden, CT, in 1955. June went to mechanic school in Bridgeport, CT, and then worked as a brake specialist and mechanic at Automotive Sales for 27 years. He later worked for New Departure and went on to retire from the City of Meriden after 15 more years of employment.

Joseph, more known as June, was the neighborhood free mechanic and landscaper because as he told everyone Hazel would take care of everything. June made sure that his family, friends and neighbor's cars were running right, lawn was cut and snow was plowed. He always went above and beyond to ensure the people that he loved; needs were met even if it cost Hazel.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister; brother-n-law and many other loved ones.

Besides His beloved wife Hazel of 67 years who God so graciously allowed to spend one last night with her husband on Thursday, July 2nd before he transitioned, he is also survived by daughter Jacqueline Baker (Greg) of Meriden, Joseph Tyrone Johnson of Savannah, GA; Lisa Johnson of Bloomfield, Timothy Johnson of Dallas, TX; Grandchildren; Kendra Brown (Ben); Joseph Tyrone; Darryl Thompson; Keisha Smith; Great Grandchildren; Tyriq Miller; Trendee Johnson; Bryson Brown; Darryl Thompson 3rd and host of cousins, nieces & nephews

A Celebration of His Life will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 84 Franklin Street, Meriden, CT 06450; with Visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and Interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnson family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
To the Johnsons family i am sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie White (Raye)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved