Joseph L. Legere, 87, husband of the late Theresa Legere, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born on September 17, 1932 in Caribou, Maine, he was the son of the late Beatrice and Leonard Legere. He attended Caribou High School in Maine. Joe belonged to the Antique Veterans, VFW 591 and the American Legion 45 Meriden. Mr. Legere enjoyed doing his jumble in the paper and Sudoku every morning. He loved traveling in our RV,
spending time with his grandchildren and watching the Red Sox and NASCAR. Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army on November 2, 1949, However, this was at the beginning of the Korean War and he soon arrived at the Pusan Perimeter on July 21, 1950 as a replacement for a casualty in G Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He left Korea in July 1951, returning first to California, then to Fort Devens, MA and finally to Fort Bliss, TX, finally being discharged on November 11, 1952 with five battle stars, a purple heart and numerous citations.
After returning to Caswell, Maine, he worked as a civilian employee of the Air Force as a power plant operator and later in Thule, Greenland and Loring AFB in Maine. He retired from the Air Force in 1962, then came to Connecticut in 1964. He worked at Stanley Judd working in plastics and Walbro. He retired in 1994, went to college (at age 63) and made the Dean's list studying electronics and manufacturing engineering.
Joseph is survived by his six children, Steve (Lori) Legere, Emelda Kerkhoff, Marie (Dennis) Rayho, Luke (Patricia) Legere, Paula (Brian) Mickley, and Tim (Anne) Dibattistas; grandchildren Kimberly (James) Sharples, Jessie, Ali, and Adam Legere, April (Mike) Rogoz, Jennifer Legere, Lauren and Sarah Mickley, Anthony ( Erica), Destiny and Abagail Dibattista, Dave (Rena) Chang and Sam, Sarah, Jennifer, Melissa, Michelle, Daniel, Matthew, Peter, and John Jr. Kerkoff ; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his brother, Lee Dale Legere and his sister, Leatha Legere Gray.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Chang; his brothers, Dave Legere, Elmer Legere, John Levesque and his sister Emelda Legere. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
spending time with his grandchildren and watching the Red Sox and NASCAR. Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army on November 2, 1949, However, this was at the beginning of the Korean War and he soon arrived at the Pusan Perimeter on July 21, 1950 as a replacement for a casualty in G Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He left Korea in July 1951, returning first to California, then to Fort Devens, MA and finally to Fort Bliss, TX, finally being discharged on November 11, 1952 with five battle stars, a purple heart and numerous citations.
After returning to Caswell, Maine, he worked as a civilian employee of the Air Force as a power plant operator and later in Thule, Greenland and Loring AFB in Maine. He retired from the Air Force in 1962, then came to Connecticut in 1964. He worked at Stanley Judd working in plastics and Walbro. He retired in 1994, went to college (at age 63) and made the Dean's list studying electronics and manufacturing engineering.
Joseph is survived by his six children, Steve (Lori) Legere, Emelda Kerkhoff, Marie (Dennis) Rayho, Luke (Patricia) Legere, Paula (Brian) Mickley, and Tim (Anne) Dibattistas; grandchildren Kimberly (James) Sharples, Jessie, Ali, and Adam Legere, April (Mike) Rogoz, Jennifer Legere, Lauren and Sarah Mickley, Anthony ( Erica), Destiny and Abagail Dibattista, Dave (Rena) Chang and Sam, Sarah, Jennifer, Melissa, Michelle, Daniel, Matthew, Peter, and John Jr. Kerkoff ; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his brother, Lee Dale Legere and his sister, Leatha Legere Gray.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Chang; his brothers, Dave Legere, Elmer Legere, John Levesque and his sister Emelda Legere. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.