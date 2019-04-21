The Record-Journal Obituaries
Joseph Nello "Joe" Buccelli


1948 - 2019
Joseph Nello "Joe" Buccelli, 71, husband of the late Marie Tolman Buccelli, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Born in New Haven on March 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Grana) Buccelli.

Joe worked as a carpenter and was a member of Local 24. He was Vietnam Veteran, having served with the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Halterman and her husband, Ron; a son, Michael Buccelli; four grandchildren, Ashley and Cassie Buccelli, Heather Porth, and Kaylyn Sayra, three great-grandchildren; Isabella, Gabriella, and Joseph; and a brother, Randolph Buccelli.

A military graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, Conn. There are no calling hours. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
