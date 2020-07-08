1/1
Joseph P. Bernaiche
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Bernaiche, 60, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Joe was born on July 7, 1959 in Southington, son of the late Elsie and Larry Anctil, and to his late father, Richard Bernaiche. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching baseball and football, and was a loyal UCONN Huskies basketball program supporter. He looked forward to every season playing softball with his Stanley team and never passed up the opportunity to golf with his brothers. Joe is remembered fondly for his love of yardwork and gardening. Joe is survived by his loving companion, Becky Reopel and her son, Sebastian Rivera and his three children, Elsie Bernaiche who lives abroad, Deven Bernaiche of Plantsville and Kyle Bernaiche of Bristol. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Reginald Bernaiche, Gene Bernaiche and wife Sharon, Arlene Bernaiche, Sheryl Hatheway and husband Norman, Normand Bernaiche and wife Jennifer and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Bernaiche. Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Home Base Program, a Red Sox Foundation, 125 Nashua St. Ste 540 Boston, MA 02114 in honor of Joe's family and friends who have served and to remember his love of the Red Sox. For more information visit www.giving.massgeneral.org/home-base/. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved