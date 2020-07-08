Joseph P. Bernaiche, 60, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Joe was born on July 7, 1959 in Southington, son of the late Elsie and Larry Anctil, and to his late father, Richard Bernaiche. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching baseball and football, and was a loyal UCONN Huskies basketball program supporter. He looked forward to every season playing softball with his Stanley team and never passed up the opportunity to golf with his brothers. Joe is remembered fondly for his love of yardwork and gardening. Joe is survived by his loving companion, Becky Reopel and her son, Sebastian Rivera and his three children, Elsie Bernaiche who lives abroad, Deven Bernaiche of Plantsville and Kyle Bernaiche of Bristol. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Reginald Bernaiche, Gene Bernaiche and wife Sharon, Arlene Bernaiche, Sheryl Hatheway and husband Norman, Normand Bernaiche and wife Jennifer and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Bernaiche. Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Home Base Program, a Red Sox Foundation, 125 Nashua St. Ste 540 Boston, MA 02114 in honor of Joe's family and friends who have served and to remember his love of the Red Sox. For more information visit www.giving.massgeneral.org/home-base/
. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.