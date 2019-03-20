The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Joseph Marotta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Marotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Marotta Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph P. Marotta Sr. Obituary
Joseph P. Marotta, Sr., 62, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Joseph was born in Meriden, March 23, 1956, a son of the late Lawrence Marotta, Sr., and Carmel (Santiana) Marotta and had been a Wallingford resident. He was employed by United Aluminum in North Haven for over 30 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his children Joseph (Jacqueline) Marotta, Jr., of Danielson, Michael (Colleen) Marotta of Kensington and Gina (Brendan Pelletier) Snedeker of South Meriden; his five grandchildren Angelina Snedeker, Robert Snedeker, Jr., Joseph James Marotta, Lily Marotta and Riley Pelletier; the mother of his children Theresa (Scarpati) Russo; his brothers Lawrence (Francine) Marotta, Gary Marotta and Dennis (Linda) Marotta. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Marotta.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, March 22, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now