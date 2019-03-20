|
|
Joseph P. Marotta, Sr., 62, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Joseph was born in Meriden, March 23, 1956, a son of the late Lawrence Marotta, Sr., and Carmel (Santiana) Marotta and had been a Wallingford resident. He was employed by United Aluminum in North Haven for over 30 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his children Joseph (Jacqueline) Marotta, Jr., of Danielson, Michael (Colleen) Marotta of Kensington and Gina (Brendan Pelletier) Snedeker of South Meriden; his five grandchildren Angelina Snedeker, Robert Snedeker, Jr., Joseph James Marotta, Lily Marotta and Riley Pelletier; the mother of his children Theresa (Scarpati) Russo; his brothers Lawrence (Francine) Marotta, Gary Marotta and Dennis (Linda) Marotta. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Marotta.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, March 22, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019