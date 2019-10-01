The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Joseph DeRoy
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Joseph Philip DeRoy


1935 - 2019
Joseph Philip DeRoy Obituary
Joseph Philip DeRoy, 84, of Wallingford, loving husband of Grace (Centner) DeRoy, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford.

Joseph was born in Millbury, MA, September 8, 1935, a son of the late Narcisse DeRoy and Bernadette (Gagne) DeRoy and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and had been employed by the Stanley Judd Co. in Wallingford and Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in North Haven until his retirement. Joseph was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Priscilla (Richard) Wawrzeniak of North Haven, Denise Hernandez of Wallingford, and Peter (Tiffany) DeRoy of Alabama; his grandchildren Peter Wawrzeniak, Keith (Magali) Wawrzeniak, Bernadette Hernandez, Briana Hernandez, Dante Hernandez, Marissa DeRoy, Chase DeRoy, Jacob DeRoy, Zachary DeRoy; his sisters Viola Capistron of MA, Marie Vitali of CA; his brother Laurent (June) DeRoy of FL.; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Philip DeRoy; his sisters Marguerite, Therese, Veronica, Lucille and Doris; his brothers Yves, Viateur, Joseph P.N. "Mike", and Joseph Bernard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Skyview Center and Compassus for their compassionate care and support.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 3, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
