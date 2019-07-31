|
|
Joseph R. Barry, 87, beloved husband of the late Joan P. Barry, passed away peacefully on Friday July 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born on September 29, 1931 he was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Verba) Barry. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Joseph attended local schools and worked as a welder for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Joseph was an active member and Past President of the Meriden Elks Club. He enjoyed working on any type of home projects and could fix anything. Joseph loved celebrating the Holidays. He was well known for the beautiful decorations he displayed throughout his yard during the year, they brought many smiles to everyone. Joseph especially enjoyed his daily visits to Deli 66. The staff were family to him and took good care of him, even sending him home with extra goodies. A loving father, grandfather and brother, Joseph will be greatly missed.
Mr. Barry is survived by his children: Pam J. Canalia and her husband Luciano of Durham, Dr. Michael A. Barry and his wife Mary Anne of RI, Steven E. Barry and his wife Kathryn of VA, Brian T. Barry and his wife Dorothy; son-in-law David McManus; daughter-in-law Nancy Barry; a sister Nancy Whitehead; five grandchildren: Jason, Melissa, Marie, Barry, Elizabeth; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Patricia A. McManus, son Joseph L. Barry and his brother Thomas Barry.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ellice Wong at the VA, Mr. Barry's hospice nurse Petra Rasor and everyone at MidState Medical Center for the great care given to Joseph.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday August 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and attend his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joseph Barry may be made to the , 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or MidState Medical Center Cancer Center, c/o Development Office, 435 Lewis Ave., Meriden, CT 06451.
Published in The Record-Journal on July 31, 2019